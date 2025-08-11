MEDEA to Open at The Upstart Crow Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will pen its 45th season with Medea by Euripides, adapted and directed by longtime company member Katherine Dubois Reed, running August 28-31, September 5-7, and September 11-14 at The Dairy Arts Center's Carsen Theater.

Medea is one of the most enduring-and haunting-tragedies of the ancient Greek stage. When Jason abandons her to marry the daughter of King Creon, Medea's devastation transforms into fury, leading her to seek vengeance at any cost. Audiences may not agree with Medea's choices, but they'll understand why she made them-and that's what makes her story so unsettling.

Dubois Reed's adaptation returns Medea to its roots: a work meant to be spoken aloud, gripping audiences in real time, just as it would have in ancient Greece. This version keeps the intensity and poetry of the original, while shaping it for modern ears. The production also features original music composed specifically for this adaptation.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $24-$28, with Name-Your-Price Nights on Thursday, August 28, and Thursday, September 11. A post-show talkback with the cast will follow the Sunday, September 7 matinee.