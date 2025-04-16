Larry Braggs Returns With The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of jazz, R&B and Funkin' it Up on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities when the CJRO big band, and former Tower of Power lead singer Larry Braggs takes the stage. This electrifying performance will have you grooving to the music of Tower of Power, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and more. Larry previously performed at the Arvada Center Amphitheatre in 2021 and '22 which resulted in the CJRO's hit album "Compared to What." Help us welcome Larry back to Colorado for an exciting evening of high energy music and secure your tickets now!

On Sunday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m. you will Feel the Funk at the PACE Center when national recording Larry Braggs performs with the CJRO big band. Get ready for a concert experience like no other as Braggs of the iconic R&B band Tower of Power brings unparalleled depth and passion to Parker fans. From powerhouse ballads to funky grooves, his high-energy performances have graced stages around the world, earning him acclaim from fans and critics alike. The CJRO previously brought Larry to Denver for concerts that resulted in their third album “Compared to What” released in 2023.

Braggs served a lead singer for Tower of Power for 14 years before accepting the opportunity of a lifetime to sing with the legendary Otis Williams, Jr. as part of the Temptations. He also sang with jazz luminaries Bob James, David Sanborn, and Marcus Miller.

Prepare to be blown away by the CJRO—a powerhouse jazz band known for pushing the boundaries of traditional big and small band jazz. The CJRO brings a bold new sound to the stage, blending classic, soul, and Latin jazz along with their signature big band energy, all under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Drew Zaremba and Founder/Executive Director, Art Bouton. With a history of delivering exceptional performances featuring Colorado's finest musicians and guest artists, the CJRO continues to redefine the jazz experience. The CJRO is more than a traditional jazz orchestra; it's an exploration of music, creativity, and artistry at the highest level.

