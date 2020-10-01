LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues

The next event for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, October 11.

The next event for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, October 11th at 4:00 MT.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company and member of Theatre Santa Fe have been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs.

This event will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre. You can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81485313519. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike.

One Great Big Light by David Mauriello (Wakefield, MA)

Directed by Matt Cogswell (Clinton, MA) with Carolyn Wickwire (Albuqureque, NM) and Jeff Nell (Santa Fe, NM).

Two emotionally stressed strangers find comfort and solace in each other.

Perseids by Andra Hunter (Dallas, TX)

Directed by Nicol Moeller (New York, NY)

With Nicol Moeller and Megan Greener (New York, NY)

Two women wait for more than a meteor shower to fall as their friendship is about to hit a turning point.

The Last Great Act of Mankind by Scott Sickles (New York, NY)

Directed by Jonathan Libman (New York, NY)

A meteor has ignited the atmosphere. As the fire gets closer to annihilating them and all life on earth, Lars wants to have end-of-the-world sex with Benno... who for various reasons isn't in the mood right now.

Rob Maitner (New York, NY) and Ken McGraw (New York, NY).

