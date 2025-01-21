Kyle Kinane Announced At Paramount Theatre In September 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment will present KYLE KINANE coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Friday, September 19 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am.

About Kyle Kinane:

Kyle Kinane is a comedian from Addison, Illinois. According to Wikipedia, he is a notable person from that town. Other notable residents of Addison have been the boxer Leon Spinks and a woman who wrote poetry about Beanie Babies.

Raised in such a cultural fondue pot as this, it was natural for Kyle to find his way from warehouse work into show business. As a comedian, he has been seen on Conan, The Tonight Show, Netflix's “The Standups,” and three of his own hour-length specials on Comedy Central. As an actor, he's been in the Judd Apatow series “Love” and truTV's “Those Who Can't.” He was also on “Drunk History,” where he unfortunately wasn't acting. As a voice over actor, he was the former voice of Comedy Central for 8 years and currently plays Bullet on the Netflix series “Paradise PD.” He is also cohost of the Boogie Monster podcast along with Dave Stone, and the streaming show “Hey Girl” with Matt Braunger. As a musician, he has done nothing, as he is not a musician.

Kyle's most recent standup work, “Trampoline In A Ditch,” was recorded at Comedy on State in Madison, Wisconsin and was released on 800 LB Gorilla Records in 2020. The album was accompanied by an animated short, produced by Meister.

“When you're here, you're family.”

About High Plains Comedy Festival:

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city—with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway.

High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its twelfth year September 18 - 20, 2025.

Comments