Jeanne Robertson Comes to the Newman Center

Jeanne Robertson, presented by Comedy Works Entertainment, is bringing her Rocking Humor Tour to Newman Center at the University of Denver on Sunday, February 9th at 3:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27th at 10am and range from at $35.00 to $95.00. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, or www.newmantix.com, or 303-871-7220.

At 75 years young, Jeanne Robertson continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality, heart and sense of humor.

Jeanne tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand 'Ole Opry. She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 76 million YouTube views. The demand for Robertson's family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy has grown exponentially. Some of her most popular anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without A Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked", and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

Robertson's witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter. Don't miss this performance by a truly funny lady!





