Jackie Kashian Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, February 16- 18

Jackie Kashian has been doing stand-up for over 35 years and she was last seen on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Comedy Works has announced that Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Jackie Kashian has been doing stand-up for over 35 years. Last seen on the Late Late Show with James Corden, her new special (and album of the same title) Stay-Kashian was #1 on Amazon, iTunes and debuted #3 on Billboard's Comedy Chart.

She has over 75 million listens on Spotify and Pandora. She has two podcasts; The Dork Forest, (since 2006), where she talks with people about what they love to do, think about, and collect. She also has a podcast with Laurie Kilmartin, where they talk about the thing they both love to do and think about... stand-up comedy. It is called The Jackie and Laurie Show.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations





Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Total Of $45,000 In Commissions Available
Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for two new Denver Public Art projects: Inspiration Point Park and Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Education Center in Montbello.
Joe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square Photo
Joe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square
Comedy Works has announced that Joe List will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, February 9 - 11.
Fine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in March Photo
Fine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in March
The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is proud to announce the opening of 'In The Heights,' a story of a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
Theatre Aspen Now Accepting Submissions for Fourth Annual SOLO FLIGHTS Festival Photo
Theatre Aspen Now Accepting Submissions for Fourth Annual SOLO FLIGHTS Festival
Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions through Friday, April 7 for the organization’s fourth annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, to be held from September 7-14 at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre.

