Jackie Kashian Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, February 16- 18

Comedy Works has announced that Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Jackie Kashian has been doing stand-up for over 35 years. Last seen on the Late Late Show with James Corden, her new special (and album of the same title) Stay-Kashian was #1 on Amazon, iTunes and debuted #3 on Billboard's Comedy Chart.

She has over 75 million listens on Spotify and Pandora. She has two podcasts; The Dork Forest, (since 2006), where she talks with people about what they love to do, think about, and collect. She also has a podcast with Laurie Kilmartin, where they talk about the thing they both love to do and think about... stand-up comedy. It is called The Jackie and Laurie Show.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations