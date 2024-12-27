JOSH BLUE & FRIENDS is Coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live will present JOSH BLUE & FRIENDS coming to The Concert Hall at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6pm and 8:30pm. These shows will be ages 21 and up and will also feature two amazing Comedy Works headliners Nancy Norton and John Novosad.



Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darrell Hammond who was originally scheduled to perform on this date, cannot make it. Please see a note from Darrell below:



“Hi Everyone,



I am devastated that I can't be there on New Year's Eve. Everyone at SNL knows my love affair with performing for audiences in Colorado.



I had a life-threatening situation which required emergency surgery and there was nothing I could do. Please accept my apologies and thank you for allowing me to explain. The surgery was successful and I hope to be back in Colorado to see you all soon.



Happy New Year!



-Darrell”

ABOUT JOSH BLUE:

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2018, Josh crushed his set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, he was honored with a performance at the William H. Macy Gala at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fifth hour special, Broccoli, at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. In 2021, following his 3rd place finish on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Josh Blue hit the road with his As NOT Seen on TV Tour.



Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.



Josh represented the United States in 8 countries as a member of the US Paralympic Soccer Team. Josh and his team were thoroughly disgraced in the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece by not scoring a single goal. He is a single father living in Denver, CO with his son and daughter. Don’t miss Josh as he travels to a city near you in 2024!





Comments