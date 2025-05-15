Immersive Play DICHOTOMIZE ME!- CUTTING THE HUMAN CONDITION WIDE OPEN Begins In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Theatre company transforms the basement of a local coffee shop for the premiere of a unique immersive play, Dichotomize Me!- Cutting the human condition wide open on June 5th, 6th, 7th at 6:00pm at Hooked on Colfax (3213 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206).

Dichotomize Me! is a new immersive play written by True Smith and directed by Megan Dille, two former students from the University of Northern Colorado. After leaving UNC in 2024, True and Megan have taken art into their own hands, using their time at UNC to fuel how they create new and exciting theatre in Denver.

Dichotomize Me! by former UNC student True Smith where women split into two, karaoke machines descend, and everything becomes string in a heartbreaking exploration of self. Set to premiere at the Denver Fringe Festival this June with shows June 5-7 at 6:00 pm at Hooked on Colfax.

In the deeply moving new play Dichotomize Me! by emerging local playwright True Smith, the audience is taken on a journey as they enter an empty studio apartment and watch the seven stages of grief unfold in front of them. As a woman attempts to cope with the loss of her mother, she becomes obsessed with creating art that depicts string theory. Her obsession deepens, and her inner artistic world becomes external, forcing her to face herself. As string connects the audience, moments in time, memories, and hope, Dichotomize Me! channels the principles of "theatre of cruelty" by cutting open the human condition.

As the Moot Point Project gears up to premier its second production following their successful inaugural show Nassim Soleminepours's White Rabbit Red Rabbit in October 2024, the duo Megan Dille and True Smith turn to their next venture: producing a brand new play premiering at the 6th annual Denver Fringe Festival. Their ambition ceases to settle down as they journey to stage the unstageable-everything turns into string, yes, literally. Working together wearing many hats, Megan Dille, a theatrical director and producer committed to reimagining live performances to engage new audiences, and True Smith- a holistic theatre artist, creator, and communicator of new worlds, come together to inspire hope that the bounds of theatre- are in fact a moot point. Megan Dille, Director, seeks to understand the inner world of each actor, designer, or creative team member to create a specific and diverse external world of the play. Often, Megan works in immersive or site-based theatre, a challenging yet rewarding medium that highlights underrepresented lived experiences in our day-to-day lives. Working alongside True Smith, who is grateful to have fully immersed herself in the community through the arts. True's work is not just about the end product but about people, aiming to cultivate connections, understanding of others, and, ultimately, societal unification for positive change. Together, they make up the dreamers behind The Moot Point Project and Dichotomize Me!.

Starring Feliz Martinez and Jaycie Stindt, emerging senior acting students at the University of Northern Colorado. These two actresses are enthusiastic about making their Denver debut at the Fringe Festival. Expressing their excitement about working on a new piece, "It's funny and will make you feel something. Balancing different aspects of theatre that will have you thinking about the play a while after it's over," says Jaycie. At the same time, Feliz shares similar remarks, saying, "I think people should see this play because it showcases self-love, grief, the importance of mental health, and what it means to be human." The creative team includes Kit Milne Twichell (they/them), a dramaturg and writer drawn to the strange, the queer, and the deeply felt. They've worked on plays new and old with Creede Repertory Theatre, Clamour Theatre Company, and Florida State University. Finishing the team off with Rowan Livengood, a local sound designer who is proud to join The Moot Point Project on this production. Rowan has just finished his third (or fourth?) season with the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company as their sound designer.

Be a part of the premier of The Moot Point project's first original piece, support a new community of artists, and enjoy a poetic play about everything, but mostly string. June 2025- Thursday the 5th at 6:00 pm, Friday the 6th at 6:00 pm, and Saturday the 7th at 6:00 pm. General admission is $20.

