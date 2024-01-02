Ian Bagg to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square & South at the Landmark in January

Ian Bagg is a world-touring comedian whose comedy was recently described as "dangerously flawless" on the JRE.

Jan. 02, 2024

Ian Bagg to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square & South at the Landmark in January

Comedy Works will present Ian Bagg Thursday, January 4 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 – Larimer Square; Friday, January 5 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - Landmark; Saturday, January 6 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - Landmark.

Ian Bagg is a world-touring comedian whose comedy was recently described as "dangerously flawless" on the JRE. But he is not just a comedian he is also the cohost of the weekly hockey podcast, Enjoying Orange Slices with Jeff and Ian.

Life has been fantastic for this energetic and wildly funny boundary-pushing entertainer. His fast-paced, off-the-cuff, quick-witted, animated style has him winning over television audiences. He placed in the finals of NBC's Last Comic Standing. He made appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show, a half-hour comedy featured on Comedy Central and HBO, not to mention one-hour specials on ShowtimeIan Bagg: Getting to F**king Know You and Amazon Prime Conversations. It also has earned him roles in award-winning movies like MVP 2.

Ian’s fast-paced multi-direction show has made patrons want to see multiple shows on a weekend. The audience becomes characters in his performance as they answer questions. Most comedians have a monologue; Ian has a dialogue. Attend a show and see why his high school history teacher asked Ian's parents if there was something he should know about Ian.

  

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations



Recommended For You