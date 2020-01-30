Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Denver As Part Of Both The Broadway & Theatre Company 2020/21 Seasons

Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced today that To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Richard Thomas, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will play The Ellie Caulkins Opera House July 13-August 1, 2021 as part of both the Broadway & Theatre Company 2020/21 full season subscription packages. A public on-sale will be announced at a later date. Please note that the remaining 2020/21 DCPA Broadway Season subscription package and added attraction titles will be announced on March 9. The remaining 2020/21 Theatre Company titles will be announced on February 21.

These dates are announced as part of the national tour that will begin in August 2020 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the heart of the nation's capital.

On Broadway, To Kill a Mockingbird holds the title of the most successful American play in Broadway history. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill a Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. To Kill a Mockingbird will open at London's Gielgud Theatre in May 2020.

Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence has sold 45 million copies worldwide. 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of its publication.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.

To learn more, visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You