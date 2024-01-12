Harland Williams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

Comedian Harland Williams brings his unique blend of stand-up and sketch comedy to Comedy Works Landmark on January 19 & 20.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Harland Williams to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

Harland Williams will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday, January 12 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00, and Saturday, January 13 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00.

Comedian and Actor Harland Williams is known the world over for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand up and sketch comedy routines …. from his unforgettable roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, Something about Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, Down Periscope and so many more.

Harland has been described as a scene stealing actor whose unique portrayals of his characters keep them etched in the minds of filmgoers everywhere and add to this his incredible standup comedy routines, which have been seen on Letterman, The Tonight Show, Conan O'Brian, HBO, Comedy Central and everywhere else.

Described as sharp, witty, unpredictable and original; Harland is the true master of joke telling and crowd interaction. His improvisational skills led to him winning the award for best improviser on NBC's prime time series, ‘Thank God You Are Here' (available on YouTube).

Harland Williams is the rare comic artist who has managed to master both Stand Up and Sketch comedy and combine them both masterfully into his shows. Fresh, funny and always full of the unexpected, Harland's incredible shows are not to be missed.

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations




