HUU BAC QUINTET To Perform At Lakewood Cultural Center

The Huu Bac Quintet will perform at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood, Colorado, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Tickets start at $33.

Led by Montreal-based multi-instrumentalist Huu Bac Quach, the ensemble brings together Vietnamese and Chinese musical traditions with contemporary jazz. The quintet features the Vietnamese đàn bầu, the Chinese erhu and the Andean quena, supported by a jazz rhythm section.

The program will explore a range of global influences, blending Asian, North American and South American musical traditions. The performance is designed to highlight both traditional instrumentation and modern improvisation within a unified concert setting.

The concert is presented as part of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents spring season at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

Ticket Information

Tickets and additional information are available at LakewoodCO.gov/LCCP, by calling 303-987-7845, or by visiting the Lakewood Cultural Center box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway.