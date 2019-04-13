Germinal Stage Presents Noel Coward's HAY FEVER

Germinal Stage presents Noël Coward's "Hay Fever" May 10 through June 8 at the John Hand Theater on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $17 - $25 and reservations are available by calling 303-455-7108 or by email at germinalstage@gmail.com. $15 rush tickets are available 15 minutes prior to curtain based on availability; walk up only, no reservations required. The John Hand Theater is located at 7653 East 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230

Each member of the Bliss family has privately invited guests for the weekend, unbeknownst to anyone else. As the guests arrive, it becomes clear that it is not they who will be the problem, but the family themselves. A shrewd, farcical look at a dysfunctional family oblivious to their ill-mannered behavior.

The cast includes Libby Arnold (Jackie), Hannah Ford (Sorel), Andrew Horsford (Sandy), Leroy Leonard (David), Michelle Moore (Judith), Anne Myers (Myra), Owen Niland (Richard), Greg Palmer (Simon) and Linda Suttle (Clara).



"Noël Coward's silly, subversive 1925 comedy is the missing link between William Shakespeare and Edward Albee." - Mark Fisher, The Guardian.

Noël Coward (1899 - 1973) was known for his wit, flamboyance, and what Time magazine called "a sense of personal style, a combination of cheek and chic, pose and poise."

Ed Baierlein, wife Sallie Diamond and Ginger Valone opened the original Germinal Stage-Denver at 1820 Market St. on Nov. 7, 1974. The company operated for 25 years at 44th and Alcott St. and, after four years of producing in Westminster, Germinal Stage is delighted to have found its new home in Lowry.

In its 44 seasons, Germinal Stage has presented 260 plays for over 4300 performances to over 283,000 audience members. Over the company's history they have presented plays by Harold Pinter 14 times and plays by George Bernard Shaw 21 times.





