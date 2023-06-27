Front Range Theatre Company Announces Expansion Into Colorado Springs

To commemorate this milestone, Front Range Theatre Company will be staging a spectacular production of the beloved musical, High School Musical Jr..

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Front Range Theatre Company, renowned for its exceptional theatre education programs, has announced its expansion into Colorado Springs.

The company launched their two-week intensive training program for young aspiring performers, where they will have the unique opportunity to develop their skills in dance, singing, and acting.

To commemorate this milestone, Front Range Theatre Company will be staging a spectacular production of the beloved musical, High School Musical Jr., from June 19th to July 1st at the prestigious Jacks Swigert Aerospace Academy. Performances take place June 30th and July 1st. Use discount code, B1G1, for buy one, get one free tickets!

Led by a talented team of industry professionals, the Front Range Theatre Company has curated an immersive experience that will allow participants to explore and enhance their abilities across multiple disciplines. The program aims to nurture creativity, build confidence, and instill a deep appreciation for the performing arts. With an emphasis on comprehensive training, young performers will receive expert instruction in singing, dancing, and acting, ensuring a well-rounded education in the theatrical arts.

The highly anticipated production of High School Musical Jr. promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Directed by Analiese Schulzki, music direction by Raquel Vasquez, and technical direction by Hannah Atencio, the show will transport viewers to the halls of East High as the characters from the hit Disney Channel movie come to life on stage. With engaging musical numbers and a heartwarming storyline, this production will showcase the incredible talent and dedication of the young performers involved.

"We are delighted to expand our operations to Colorado Springs and offer young performers the opportunity to develop their talents in a nurturing and dynamic environment," said Tyler Eatherton, Artistic Director at Front Range Theatre Company. "Through our comprehensive training program and our production of High School Musical Jr., we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of theatre artists."

For more information about Front Range Theatre Company and their upcoming productions, please visit Click Here.




