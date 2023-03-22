Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fine Arts Center Presents Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Production Of WHERE WE BELONG

Performances run April 13–23, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company has announced the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company production Where We Belong will take center stage beginning April 13.

Coming off the successful film adaptation of Where We Belong, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, in association with Folger Shakespeare Library, is giving audiences around the country a chance to witness Madeline Sayet's deeply insightful solo show with a national tour of Where We Belong directed by Mei Ann Teo and starring Jessica Ranville, who is a member of the Actor's Equity Association.

In Where We Belong, a Mohegan theatre-maker moves to England in 2015 to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the United Kingdom from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, Achokayis finds comfort in the journeys of their Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help their people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

Woolly Mammoth's Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes shares, "We are so thrilled to bring Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong to Colorado, especially with the luminous Jessica Ranville in the part of Achokayis. This play brings up stories that our country has worked hard to avoid talking about, and Jessica embodies them beautifully, with the heart and immediacy they warrant."

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College's commitment to the tour is led by a desire to engage in authentic, continuous, long-term relationships with both the Indigenous nations whose land the Fine Arts Center occupies and the local Native community. These values are embodied in a Community Accountability Rider developed by playwright Madeline Sayet with support from Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Tickets start at $21. The Fine Arts Center offers military and membership discounts, as well as discounts for patrons under 40. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.




WHO did it? WHERE did they do it? HOW did they do it? OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the third show of the fabulous 50th Essential Season, Clue: On Stage, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and directed by Judith Allen.
Comedy Works Entertainment presents SAM MORRIL: THE CLASS ACT TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm.
The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the stage April 17–19, 2023.
What did our critic think of NATIONAL TOUR OF FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at DCPA? The summer after high school, I was in a local community theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof. Though the show was already an established classic, I generally remember that summer as one where I watched the other 'sons' and 'daughters' my age bond while the director felt my baby-face would be better used as a 'papa.' Needless to say, it was not my favorite musical experience. The First National Tour, however, is a production I will carry with be for the rest of my life.

March 21, 2023

WHO did it? WHERE did they do it? HOW did they do it? OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the third show of the fabulous 50th Essential Season, Clue: On Stage, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and directed by Judith Allen.
March 21, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents SAM MORRIL: THE CLASS ACT TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm.
March 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES and will take the stage April 17–19, 2023.
March 15, 2023

OUTBACK Presents will bring 85 South Show Live starring DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller to the Bellco Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
March 15, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 16th at 7:00pm.
