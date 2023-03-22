Fine Arts Center Presents Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Production Of WHERE WE BELONG

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company has announced the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company production Where We Belong will take center stage beginning April 13.

Coming off the successful film adaptation of Where We Belong, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, in association with Folger Shakespeare Library, is giving audiences around the country a chance to witness Madeline Sayet's deeply insightful solo show with a national tour of Where We Belong directed by Mei Ann Teo and starring Jessica Ranville, who is a member of the Actor's Equity Association.

In Where We Belong, a Mohegan theatre-maker moves to England in 2015 to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the United Kingdom from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, Achokayis finds comfort in the journeys of their Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help their people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

Woolly Mammoth's Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes shares, "We are so thrilled to bring Madeline Sayet's Where We Belong to Colorado, especially with the luminous Jessica Ranville in the part of Achokayis. This play brings up stories that our country has worked hard to avoid talking about, and Jessica embodies them beautifully, with the heart and immediacy they warrant."

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College's commitment to the tour is led by a desire to engage in authentic, continuous, long-term relationships with both the Indigenous nations whose land the Fine Arts Center occupies and the local Native community. These values are embodied in a Community Accountability Rider developed by playwright Madeline Sayet with support from Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Tickets start at $21. The Fine Arts Center offers military and membership discounts, as well as discounts for patrons under 40. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.