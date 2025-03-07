FROZEN, COME FROM AWAY And More Announced for Arvada Center 50th Anniversary Theatre Season

Other titles for the season include Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, The Mousetrap, and Romeo and Juliet.
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a 2025-2026 Theatre Season. Get full details on the lineup and more!
“Live theatre is one of the few places in our increasingly siloed world where we come together with strangers to share an experience,” said Artistic Director Lynne Collins. “When the person next to us laughs or gasps or breathes differently, we feel it and our own reactions are changed because they are shared. As we share these stories this season, we hope you join us to feel, think, and learn together. The audience is the real magic of live theatre, and nothing we do comes to life without you.”
Starting with the longest-running play in theatre history, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap whodunit is filled with the red herrings and plot twists that Christie is famous for. In the fall, the Black Box will become a cabaret complete with select tables onstage for the Billie Holiday musical Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. For our holiday musical, Disney's Frozen explores the power of sisterhood and true love with unforgettable songs like “Let It Go.” To kick off the next year, we'll produce Romeo and Juliet, the classic Shakespeare love story, staged in-the-round about forging connections across enemy lines that is still so timely today. To close the season, Come From Away uses musical theatre and Irish folk music to tell the true story of a place that opens its arms to people from all over.
For the 2025-2026 Theatre Season, the Arvada Center is pleased to present streamlined options for season ticket packages. Season ticket packages are on sale March 7, 2025. Single tickets for all productions go on sale July 7, 2025 at 11:00 am. To learn more about our flexible, customizable season ticket packages, go to arvadacenter.org/subscribe.
By Agatha Christie
Main Stage Theatre
Directed by Lynne Collins
September 5 - October 12, 2025
Black Box Theatre
Directed by Christopher Page-Sanders
September 26 - November 2, 2025
Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Book by Jennifer Lee
Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee
Main Stage Theatre
Directed by Kenny Moten
November 21, 2025 - January 4, 2026
Black Box Theatre
Directed by Lynne Collins
February 13 - March 29, 2026
By Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Main Stage Theatre
Directed by Kenny Moten
March 27 - May 10, 2026
The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs including Sensory-Friendly, American Sign Language interpretation, and audio described performances. To learn more about this program and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.
