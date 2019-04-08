Erica Papillion-Posey Live at the King Center for Performing Arts

Erica Papillion-Posey to mesmerize the King Center for Performing Arts and all in attendance on Friday, April 12th, 2019, 730pm for the release of her third studio album, "Better Angels." The 11 track project (10 original compositions) is no doubt her finest work; showing depth, grace, style and undeniable talent.

Tickets available here. $25 includes: show, after-party and FREE PARKING for the event. *Metro students and staff may attend for free.

King Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall (Auraria Campus)

855 Lawrence Wy, Denver, CO 80204

In support of the "Better Angels" release and upcoming tour, Papillion-Posey has launched a Kickstarter campaign. Click here to pledge your support of this dynamic artist.

BETTER ANGELS, 3rd studio album by vocalist, songwriter and

author, ERICA PAPILLION-POSEY, boasts 11 tracks: 10 original compositions complemented by Papillion-Posey's own, thought-provoking, introspective lyrics. With each record she continues to evolve, not just as a vocalist but as a noted lyricist, emerging arranger and composer. The three part title track, Better Angels, opens the record with a stand-alone prelude and main theme while the postlude book-ends the whole of the record. The prelude is inspired, in part, by French composer, pianist and conductor, Maurice Ravel's most famous orchestral work, the "Bolero" which celebrated its 90 year premiere in 2018.

Supported by Papillion-Posey is her co-writer, music director, pianist; the humble but harmonically rich, incredibly talented, Solomon Chapman. She's, again, joined by Brooklyn's own, Eric Wheeler, a veritable beast on bass to the likes of Curtis Fuller, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cyrus Chestnut and Theo Crocker. Wheeler is featured on Papillion-Posey's 2017, From the DEEP release in an intimate duo arrangement of Gershwin's Summertime, hitting the UKVibe.org's Top 20 Favorite Vocal Jazz Tracks of 2017.

Completing her core group is the spry, exciting percussion of Matt Campbell on drums. Papillion-Posey couldn't have been more honored than to have had special guest appearances from her long respected mentors and former music professors on this project | Grammy nominated, enigmatic composer, educator, cornetist/ trumpeter, Ron Miles joins her on Pour Mon me (For My Soul), a heart-wrenching, musing ballad, sure to become a featured favorite while bassist, Ron Bland offers an appropriately fitting solo in La Bohème, a newly arranged tribute to the October, 2018 passing of French composer, lyricist and activist, Charles Aznavour, known as The Frank Sinatra of France. Also making a guest appearance is the marvelous, thoughtful, Anisha Rush on alto sax.





