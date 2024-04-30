TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances run May 2 - 4.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series Real Rob, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.

Jamie has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, has his own half hour Comedy Central special and a Dry Bar Comedy Special with over 20 Million views. Jamie recently wrapped his first movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, where he appears alongside John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Micheal Bublé - a movie he co-wrote and produced. Jamie is currently writing and will be starring in the feature film, The Animal 2, for Fox/Tubi and headlining stand-up comedy shows across the country.

Comedy Works has announced that Jamie Lissow will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday May 2 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday May 3 / 7:15 PM / $30.00 

Saturday May 4 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 
 



