Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Mothership Youth Shelter

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for a new Denver Public Art project at Urban Peak's Mothership Youth Shelter, the first youth-focused shelter offering more than 130 beds, life skills development, mental health services, a medical clinic, cases management, supportive services, green spaces, a visual arts center and a technology center.

“This artwork is intended to build connections and relationships between the people supported by Urban Peak and the built environment,” said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. “This call is very much focused on empathy and experience. Not only are we seeking artists who will consider using trauma-informed design in the artwork's creation, but we are also seeking artists who have an understanding of homelessness through their work or lived experience.”

Mothership Youth Shelter – Exterior Artwork: Budget – approximately $180,000, Artists or Artist Teams residing in the United States

Urban Peak's new Mothership Youth Shelter, the region's first youth shelter, will be situated within the Overland Park neighborhood. Artwork should explore the question “What does home feel like?” Artists are encouraged to consider biophilic and trauma-informed design strategies that support mental health through color, pattern and subject matter. The panel is especially interested in inviting artists to apply who have relationships with homelessness, having worked with unhoused populations in the past or who were formerly unhoused themselves.

Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11767 through Sept. 25.

“Urban Peak is grateful for the opportunity to incorporate art into the Mothership. This new campus will be a place of transformation for youth experiencing homelessness,” said Christina Carlson, Urban Peak chief executive officer. “Culturally informed artwork will incorporate beauty into a space where young people can heal from trauma as they begin to create self-determined, fulfilled lives.”

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for this Request for Qualifications. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.