Denver Arts & Venues Announces Buell Theatre Exhibition And Balcony Music Series

Denver Arts & Venues announces the opening reception for Collin Parson's Buell Theatre exhibition, "Interference," and the third performance in its Buell Theatre Balcony Music Series, featuring Alex Anderson (Nasty Nachos) Monday, July 1, 5-7 p.m.

Parson uses the principles of geometry, color and space for his light-based works. "One of the purest artistic and scientific mediums, light can be precisely controlled, yet it is constantly full of surprises," explained Parson. "I selected the name 'Interference' for the title of this exhibition in reference to the 'interference' fringes created by the Moiré effect, in which similar, but slightly different, patterns are overlaid on each other, causing fascinating perceptual effects."

Anderson will be performing on modular synthesizers, creating electronic music reflecting Parson's use of light and mirrors.

Collin Parson's "Interference" will be on display in the Buell Theatre lobby July 1 - October 1 and accessible to theatre patrons during events. If you would like to schedule a tour of the exhibit please contact Rudi Cerri, Denver Public Art Administrator, at rudi.cerri@denvergov.org.

The Balcony Music Series, presented in conjunction with the Denver Public Art Buell Theatre exhibition program and Next Stage NOW, is held on the open air third floor Buell Theatre balconies, and is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar. Attendees are asked to please RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

The Buell Theatre Exhibitions and Balcony Music Series are funded by Denver Arts & Venues as part of their mission to amplify Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through premier public venues, arts and entertainment opportunities. Both programs showcase and support Denver-area artists and musicians.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You