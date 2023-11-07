Demetri Martin To Tape New Live Special At Paramount Theatre, April 13

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer, and director.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Demetri Martin: STANDUP SPECIAL TAPING! coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 6:00pm. Tickets are $39.50-49.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 10 at ParamountDenver.com.

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer, and director.

Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums

and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.

Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. His first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.

Demetri has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.
 




