Daniel Norgren Comes To The Fox Theatre

Acclaimed Swedish songwriter Daniel Norgren has announced an upcoming North American Tour, in support of the new release Wooh Dang, out earlier this month on his own Superpuma Records. The tour will see Daniel and his band returning to Chicago, New York, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. As well as first-time stops in Louisville, Asheville, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Boulder, and at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Tennessee/Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10am local time.

Previous touring partners and fans have praised Norgren's artistry and live performance. Fruit Bats' Eric D. Johnson, in a review for Talkhouse, likened Norgren's music to "a long slow motion drive through a country that is both alien and familiar, ancient and brand new at once." Phil Cook, reflecting on the first time he saw Norgren live, recalls "I hadn't nudged my way to the front of a crowd like that in over 10 years. Daniel's voice simply beckoned my soul forward and that's where I found myself, mesmerized in the front row. His voice beckons me there still." Seeing Daniel Norgren live is what turns a listener into a devoted fan, powerful and mesmerizing performances have earned him a growing following and an increased frequency of sold out audiences throughout Europe, and soon in North America too.

"Ingen smart marknadsföring, inga sofistikerade algoritmer eller inhyrda influencers har hjälpt Daniel Norgren att redan i förväg sälja ut stora delar av den Skandinavien-turné som han rullar i gång den här helgen. Det är uteslutande den storvuxne västgötens låtar och hans chosefria uppenbarelse som har gjort hela jobbet. Genom att under tolv år som skivartist hålla den etablerade musikbranschen på behörigt avstånd har han sakta byggt upp en lika hängiven som brokig publik av såväl unga hipsters som äldre americanakännare." - AFTONBLADET

Essentially, it's not smart marketing, big labels, algorithms, or influencers that are drawing audiences to Daniel Norgren. But instead it's simply just the songs and their delivery.

Daniel Norgren • Wooh Dang North American Tour

9/18: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

9/19: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

9/20: Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9/21: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN/VA

9/22: Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

9/25: Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

9/27: Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

9/28: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

9/30: Toronto, ONT, Great Hall

10/2: St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/3: Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

10/4: Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/5: Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/8: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Tickets on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10am local time • superpumarecords.com/tour.html





