Complete Casts and Creative Teams Set for Theatre Aspen 2023 Summer Season

The complete casts and creative teams have been announced for Theatre Aspen's historic 40th Season, including Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and the Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning Doubt and RENT.

Theatre Aspen will host a special one-day-only on-location event to kick off Single Ticket Sales on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 10 AM MT at the Hurst Theatre Tent. The first 40 ticket buyers at the Box Office will receive a free 40th Anniversary wine tumbler, three-day pass to CYCLEBAR Aspen, and enjoy some chippers from Paradise Bakery. Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theater Box Office will be open Tuesday, May 16 from 10 AM - 4 PM. Tickets will be available for purchase online and by phone starting Wednesday, May 17 at 10 AM MT at TheatreAspen.org or by calling (970) 300-4474.

The cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 22-July 8) is led by Julia Knitel (Broadway and Touring: Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as Carole King, Sara King (Broadway: Beautiful, HAIR) as Cynthia Weil, Miles Jacoby (The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys) as Gerry Goffin, and Barrett Riggins (Off-Broadway: Harmony) as Barry Mann, who are joined by Dan Fenaughty ("The Good Fight"), Nina Gabianelli (Miss Hannigan in Annie at Theatre Aspen), Trey McCoy (National Tours of Motown the Musical, Waitress), Danea Osseni (Beautiful, The Color Purple), Kyshawn Lane (Ain't Too Proud, Memphis), and Dori Waymer (The Color Purple), Correy West (Ain't Too Proud, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

The creative team for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features direction and choreography by Joyce Chittick (Broadway: Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game 2006, Anything Goes 2011) and by David Ruttura (Associate Director: Broadway's Beautiful, School of Rock), music direction by Alan J. Plado (Beautiful, Dirty Dancing, Jersey Boys), who are joined by Ryan Howell (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design), Gail Baldoni (Costume Design), and Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design).

The cast of Doubt (July 14-29) is led by Tony Award® and Drama Desk® winner Karen Ziemba (Girl Crazy, Contact, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sister Aloysius, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Waitress) as Sister James, and Jeremy Beck (West End: Romeo and Juliet) as Father Flynn.

The creative team for Doubt features direction by Jenn Thompson (Off-Broadway's Conflict, Women Without Men), John McDermott (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design and Composition), and Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Design).

The cast of RENT (August 4-26) will star Michael Lepore (Sing Street) as Mark Cohen, Liam Pearce (Legally Blonde at The Muny) as Roger Davis, Chabely Ponce (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Ragtime) as Mimi Marquez, Jaye Alexander (Titanique, The Drowsy Chaperone) as Tom Collins, Ojobayo Lyons as Benjamin Coffin III, Madison Deadman (Rock of Ages, Cabaret) as Maureen Johnson, Jordan Alexander (The Prom, Pretty Woman) as Angel Dumott Schunard, and Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple) as Joanne Jefferson, with an ensemble including Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (Bandstand, Theatre Aspen's Ragtime), Matthew Carter (Sister Act, Next to Normal), Lauren Horgan (National Tour: On Your Feet!), Nate Promkul (Next to Normal, Once On This Island), Dominique Lawson (Shedding Load at 59E59), Natalie Leonard (Papillon), and Jake Swain (Broadway: Mean Girls).

The creative team for RENT features direction by Andy Señor Jr. (On Your Feet!, RENT), music direction by Jared Stein (American Idiot, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, Hair), choreography by Karla Puno Garcia (Hamilton, Wicked, NBC's "Smash"), who are joined by Natalie Caruncho (Associate Director), Frank Oliva (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), and Abby Hahn (Costume Design).

As their 40th Anniversary season kicks off look for information about special events like the Community Cabaret and a special performance of THE GUYS in support of the Aspen Fire Department in September. More details will be announced shortly.

Based on requests from long-time ticket holders, new this season, Theatre Aspen will offer Thursday matinee performances for mainstage productions starting at a special time of 2 PM.

Their fifth annual Summer Cabaret Series returns to the Hotel Jerome with special themed performances and a three-course chef's dinner on Sunday, July 2nd, August 6th and 13th. New this season there will be a special Brunch Cabaret on Sunday, July 2nd and August 13th.

As Theatre Aspen celebrates its 40th Anniversary season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. Starting May 16, the Theatre Aspen Box Office will be open M-F from 10am - 4pm, to learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313..

ABOUT THE SEASON

MAINSTAGE

June 22-July 8



Book by Douglas McGrath

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King | Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Doubt, A Parable

July 14-29



Book by John Patrick Shanley

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.'

Rent

August 4-26

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome

Sunday, July 2

"SONDHEIM VS. LLOYD WEBBER"

A CABARET FIGHT TO THE FINISH

Brunch | Doors 1 pm

Dinner | Doors 6 pm

Sunday, August 6

'THE BROADWAY ROCKS SONGBOOK "

THE MUSIC OF Elton John, Billy Joel, Sara Bareilles AND MORE.

Dinner | Doors 6 pm

Sunday, August 13

"1983: IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR"

POP, ROCK, AND BROADWAY FROM THE YEAR OF THEATRE ASPEN'S BIRTH

Brunch | Doors 11 am

Dinner | Doors 6 pm