Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra to Present BIG BAND ROYALTY in January
The CJRO big band takes the Arvada Center stage on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at Lone Tree Arts Center.
The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) will bring in the new year with two evenings of live jazz that will delight its listeners. From Counts to Dukes, jazz has a long lineage of royalty and heirs, and a fresh take on many of these greats will be heard when the CJRO big band takes the Arvada Center stage on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 22, at Lone Tree Arts Center.
Songs featured include Duke Ellington's "Jack the Bear," Billy Strayhorn's beautiful ballad, "Star Crossed Lovers," and Count Basie's "In a Mellow Tone." Led by CJRO artistic director, Drew Zaremba, this promises to be a fantastic night of big band music! Vocalist Marion Powers will be featured along with the full orchestra. To purchase tickets, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214166®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, Parsons Theatre in Northglenn and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Stevie Wonder, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to Coloradojazz.org
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
Big Band Royalty: Dukes, Counts and the Greats of Jazz
Featuring vocalist Marion Powers
Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada CO 80003
Tickets prices $24-$38, purchase here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214166®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office 720-898-7200
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
Big Band Royalty: Dukes, Counts and the Greats of Jazz
Featuring vocalist Marion Powers
Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Lone Tree Arts Center
10075 Commons St.
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Tickets prices $20-$42 (including service fees), purchase here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214166®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coloradojazz.org%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office 720-509-1000
