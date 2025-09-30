Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents 'Rhythm & Brass: A Latin Jazz Fiesta'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's Big Band turns up the heat with a high-octane celebration of salsa and the infectious rhythms that make Latin jazz come alive on Saturday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80003.

This electrifying concert puts salsa front and center, showcasing the vibrant fusion of Afro-Caribbean beats, jazz harmony, and the power of the CJRO big band. Marion Powers will be featured on vocals.

With blazing horns, driving percussion, and irresistible grooves, this concert captures the essence of salsa — bold, joyful, and impossible to resist. Don't miss this exhilarating tribute to one of the most dynamic and danceable styles in the world — it's Latin jazz with a whole lot of spice!

Prepare to be blown away by the CJRO—a powerhouse ensemble known for pushing the boundaries of traditional big and small band jazz. The CJRO brings a bold new sound to the stage, blending classic, soul, and Latin jazz along with their signature energy, all under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director, Drew Zaremba and Founding Executive Director, Art Bouton.

With a thirteen-year history of delivering exceptional performances featuring Colorado's finest musicians and guest artists, the CJRO continues to redefine the jazz experience. The CJRO is more than a traditional jazz orchestra; it's an exploration of music, creativity, and artistry at the highest level.