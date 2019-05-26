Chase & Be Still Productions Presents YOU'LL FIND FLIES At Theater 29

Chase & Be Still Productions is thrilled to present You’ll Find Flies by Dakota C. Hill. Performances will be at Theater 29, located at 5138 W. 29th Avenue, Denver 80212. All shows will be nightly June 6 through June 15 starting at 8:00 PM. There is no show on Monday June 10th. Tickets for all performances are $20 and are available at www.theater29denver.com

About the show: Hellen Wellman and her family find their party plans for the patriarch of the household upended by the arrival of a young stranger. The Martin family soon discovers that much like politics and morals, family and the truth can be very divisive.

You’ll Find Flies is directed by Brandon Stiller and features the talents of Gina Wencel, Hart DeRose, Frankie Millington, Matthew Schultz, Emily Ebertz, and Kayla Archer.

About Theater 29: Theater 29 is a new venue in Northwest Denver. It is home to five Colorado playwrights who have the freedom to create, collaborate, develop, and produce the plays they want to see on stage. The resident playwrights are beholden to no one but themselves.





