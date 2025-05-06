Bravo! Vail Music Festival to Present Return Of Academy Of St Martin In The Fields In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bravo! Vail Music Festival revealed that the Academy of St Martin in the Fields will return to Bravo! Vail in 2026 as the Festival's chamber orchestra in residence. The visit consists of three performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, on June 25, 27, and 28, with the last date featuring violin virtuoso Joshua Bell, the ensemble's Music Director.

Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, who serves as Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director through the end of 2026, the Festival's 39th season, joins the London-based orchestra to perform all five Beethoven piano concertos over two of the three concerts. The Academy of St Martin in the Fields will also participate in an education and community engagement event, to be announced in spring 2026.

"When I performed Beethoven's Second Piano Concerto with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in 2023, the musical chemistry was immediate," said McDermott. "It is a dream come true for me to now explore all five of these iconic works with these musicians. It is also especially meaningful to welcome this wonderful ensemble back to the festival in my final summer as artistic director."

Known for its refined sound and vibrant interpretations of the canon, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields became one of the most distinguished chamber groups in the world under the direction of Sir Neville Marriner, who founded it in 1958. Its myriad recordings and live performances have made it a remarkable reference ensemble, setting a touchstone for artistic excellence. Today, the orchestra plays under violinist-conductor Joshua Bell, whose player-led approach empowers every member of the orchestra, resulting in collaborative performances that transcend the traditional model with a conductor as leader. After its illustrious Bravo! Vail debut in 2016, the ensemble has returned to the festival four times, most recently in 2023.

The chamber orchestra residency at Bravo! Vail began in 2016 with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields; since then, the festival has also presented the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería. Most recently, Bravo! Vail announced the festival debut of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the resident chamber orchestra in 2025. Led by Matthias Pintscher, the orchestra performs on June 19, 21, and 22, 2025.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields:

Bravo! Vail's 2026 Chamber Music Orchestra in Residence

-June 25, 2026-

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3

-June 27, 2026-

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor"

-June 27, 2026-

Education and community engagement (details to be announced)

-June 28, 2026-*

Opening piece (to be announced)

Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3

Schumann: Symphony No. 1, "Spring"

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

*Joshua Bell, music director and violin

