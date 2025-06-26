Boston Band Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light Win The 2025 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston-based string band Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light took home the top prize at the 2025 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest. The trio, made up of Club Passim staff members including School of Music Manager Rachel Sumner on vocals and Performance Manager Kat Wallace on fiddle, craft music that blends folk tradition with feminist storytelling, poetic lyricism, and a touch of grit.

The prestigious Telluride Bluegrass band contest has spotlighted standout talent from across the country since 1985, with past winners including renowned acts like The Chicks. The band's win secures them a spot on the 2026 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Main Stage lineup, along with additional prizes.

“I first came to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival at 18, volunteering at the compost bins to earn my ticket,” said Sumner. “I had just begun writing songs, but seeing my heroes on that legendary stage sparked a wild dream: that one day I'd stand there and share my own songs with that beautiful crowd. Fourteen years later, it finally happened!”

"Passim has a long history of supporting artists through the full cycle of their development, and we have been blessed to see success from so many of our staff from the office to the mainstage," said Michael Busack, Executive Director of Passim. "Rachel has been a true visionary for the Passim School of Music, but her artistry, lyrical nuance, and gorgeous voice are meant to soar. Everyone in the Passim family is so proud of her for her astonishing achievements, but we are not the least bit surprised."

For over 30 years, the Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest has spotlighted exceptional talent early in their careers, with past winners including Lil' Smokies, Greensky Bluegrass, Trout Steak Revival, Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band, and many others. Winners earn the prestigious opportunity to perform on the iconic main stage—where legendary artists such as Johnny Cash, Elvis Costello, Tenacious D, Billy Strings, and more have played.

At the heart of the trio is Rachel Sumner's songwriting—rooted in history, myth, and personal reckoning—brought to life through close harmonies and a rich acoustic blend of upright bass, guitar, and fiddle. Adding to their dynamic sound is Kat Wallace on fiddle and vocals, and Mike Siegel on upright bass and vocals.

Sumner has performed at the Library of Congress, where five of her original songs are now archived, and was a 2024 winner of the Kerrville New Folk competition. The band has toured coast to coast, bringing their spellbinding live show to listening rooms, libraries, farms, and festivals across the country.

As part of their prize, the band will also receive an EP recording package from eTown Hall Studio and Airshow Boulder, along with a complimentary four-day van rental from Titus Adventure.

Comments

Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...