Big Blues Band 2019 Colorado Tour Features Mike Zito, B.B. King Horns In Concert At The Lariat

This NEW Mike Zito Show features a seven-piece Big Band sound -- drums, organ/piano, bass, rhythm guitar, sax, trumpet and Mike Zito on lead guitar. Who better to kick off the inaugural Colorado Big Blues Band Tour then one of Colorado's favorite blues artists, Coming this June to a select few of Colorado's premier music venues.

Mike Zito, winner of the 2018 Blues Rock Artist of the Year at the 39th

Annual Blues Music Awards, serves as the band leader and front man of this Big Blues Band Show. Zito presents a pure blues show with great sidemen and a sensational brass section. For twelve years, Eric Demmer was the saxophonist for B.B. King, and prior to that, for Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown. Similarly, trumpeter James Boulet also played for many years in the B.B. King Band. The second guitarist in this all-star lineup is the legendary Tom Holland, former guitarist for late harmonica legend, James Cotton. With Mike's original rhythm section of drummer Matthew Johnson, award-winning bass guitarist Terry Dry and Freddie King's former keyboardist Lewis Stephens also joining the band, it just doesn't get any better to create that Big Blues Band sound and a spectacular show!

FOR TOUR DETAILS AND TICKETS: Visit www.bigbluesband.com

• SAT., JUNE 22: The Lariat in Buena Vista, CO

• WED., JUNE 26: The Soiled Dove in Denver, CO

• THUR., JUNE 27: The Ute Theater in Rifle, CO

• FRI., JUNE 28: The Headwaters Center in Winter Park, CO

Get Connected Events is creating the ultimate Big Blues Band Show for Colorado Blues Fans. You will feel entertained both visually and musically in a guest-friendly venue that offers convenient parking, superb acoustics, ample seating and affordable ticket options. We're planning the "ultimate blues music experience" for Colorado blues fans in four amazing venues. Join us for the inaugural year of the Colorado Tour of the BIG BLUES BAND EXPERIENCE as we feature Mike Zito's Big Blues Band and the B. B. King Horns. To learn more about Mike Zito's music visit www.mikezito.com/music.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You