Ben Bankas Comes to Phil Long Music Hall in April

Comedy Works Entertainment and Phil Long Music Hall proudly welcome BEN BANKAS coming to the Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs, CO on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.

Ben Bankas is quickly becoming the most viral comedian of 2026. With over 100 million views this year already, Bankas is taking the world by storm with his unique ability to tackle controversial topics with humour and intelligence. The viral success of Bankas has resulted in sold out performances at prominent venues such as Meridian Hall in Toronto and Gramercy Theater during the New York City Comedy Festival.

Bankas is a regular at Comedy Mothership and has performed at renowned establishments like the Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, as well as The Stand and New York Comedy Club. 2026 is Ben's breakout year, do not miss him.