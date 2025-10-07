Ballet Hispánico Brings CARMEN.MAQUIA to The Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Since her debut in 1875, Carmen, the titular character from Bizet's opera, has become a timeless cultural icon, inspiring generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature.

Ballet Hispánico honors the powerful Spanish leading lady with Gustavo Ramirez Sansano's electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today's most sought-after choreographers, Sansano's quintessential ballet invigorates this timeless tale with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless. Highly original and full of explosive movement, CARMEN.maquia is a bold reimagining of this tragic tale.

The performance is on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM.

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.