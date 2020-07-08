BDT Stage Announces New Concert Series

Dinner and a show are back at BDT Stage! Come socially distance with BDT , live and in person, as we present an exciting new Concert Series. Limited to 50 patrons, the first two concerts in the series have been announced! The Stephen and Cody Show, featuring Stephen Ross and Cody Qualls from FACE Vocal Band, play Friday and Sunday, July 17 and 19, and The Barton Brothers perform July 18, 24 and 25. Tables can be reserved directly with the box office (no online sales for these shows), and dinner will need to be preordered at the time of reservation. Call (303) 449-6000 today, these tickets will be gone before we can say Chicken Cordon Bleu! Stay tuned for additional dates in this series as they are finalized.

The Stephen and Cody Show, featuring Cody Qualls & Stephen Ross

Fri, July 17 (dinner 6:15pm, curtain 7:30pm)

Sun, July 19 (lunch 12:00pm, curtain 1:15pm)

Sun, July 19 (dinner 6:15pm, curtain 7:30pm)

$60 includes dinner, preordered at the time of reservation

Hometown favorites Stephen Ross and Cody Qualls (from FACE Vocal Band) belt out some of our favorite Broadway hits, pop tunes, and originals in an intimate - but appropriately social distanced - cabaret setting. Featuring the best duets, banter, comedy (no tragedy, we've had enough of that for 2020!), and entertainment found this side of Arapahoe Avenue, you simply cannot go wrong with this pair on stage. Ticket price includes dinner and will need to be preordered at time of reservation.

The Barton Brothers: Dueling Pianos

Sat, July 18 (dinner 6:15pm, curtain 7:30pm)

Fri, July 24 (dinner 6:15pm, curtain 7:30pm)

Sat, July 25 (dinner 6:15pm, curtain 7:30pm)

$50 includes dinner, preordered at the time of reservation

Jack and Dan Barton bring their high-energy dueling pianos and "brothers' blood" harmonies back to BDT. Come ready for fun as they lead you in piano bar sing-along classics - featuring Elton John, Billy Joel, and all the icons you know and love - and many of their own masterful compositions. Jack Barton is no stranger to the BDT stage, and was recently seen as Joseph in the award-winning Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Peter in Peter and the Starcatcher, and as Monsieur D'Arque in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Ticket price includes dinner and will need to be preordered at time of reservation.

Dinner, show, and social responsibility inside the theatre

Dinner is included in the price of this event, though extras including appetizers, upgraded entrees, desserts, and drinks are extra. All food must be preordered, drink orders will be taken at the theatre. The current menu can be found online at www.bdtstage.com.

BDT box office and dining room staff have been trained in up-to-date cleaning and social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC. All employees will be masked and gloved in all interactions with each other and with patrons. Performers will be 25 feet from patrons, dinner guests may be seated as parties no larger than 8 people, and each party will be seated at least 6 feet apart from the closest table. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the theatre.

All concerts in this series will be performed in a single act to avoid restroom crowding, and both dinner and dessert are served before the show starts. Masks are required to enter the theatre and may not be removed until seated. BDT Stage reserves the right to request masks remain on unless eating, though at the time of this publishing that is not the current requirement. All payment will be contactless.

As this is new to our theatre, as it is for everyone, we ask for grace and patience from our staff and our patrons alike as we all find our rhythm.

