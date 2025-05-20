Arvada Powwow Celebrates Native American Culture at Arvada Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will host the first annual Arvada Powwow - Art and Community Festival on June 7th, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce and Tatanka Ska Ventures.

“We're honored to host the Indian Chamber's new powwow - this is one small way in which we can pay our respects to the original caretakers of the land on which we work,” said Arvada Center President and CEO Philip Sneed.

The Arvada Center’s first all-day summer celebration takes place in the sculpture field, and the event is free, open to all, and family-friendly, so bring your friends and family to share in the rich tapestry of Native American culture. Enjoy a vibrant Vendor & Art Market full of local Indigenous businesses, who specialize in all sorts of handmade jewelry, pottery, clothing, and more. Food will be available, but this is an alcohol and drug-free event. The Arvada Powwow will also have special guests from the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Mammoth!

“The first annual Arvada Powwow - Art and Community Festival is both a celebration of the past and a cultural endowment for the future,” said Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Desmond Bruguier. “We are honored to forge a partnership with the City of Arvada and the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities in order to bring this incredible event to the people. It is our responsibility as leaders to demonstrate that the concept of community consists of more than humans sharing physical resources.

Yes, we share this land. Now let us share experiences that foster a sense of belonging, understanding, and pride in the history of this continent’s cultural wealth. Let us share a knowledge of, and through it, a love for Native American culture. How wonderful to celebrate the bounty of the arts and humanities while supporting small business and building genuine inter-human connection and a deeper sense of community.”

Admission is free and everyone is welcome! Whether you’re a local, a visitor, or simply curious, be a part of a celebration that uplifts and connects us all. Simply visit the Powwow webpage to reserve your free spot.

