Arvada Center Opens 50th Theatre Season With Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP

The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities will open its 50th theatre season with Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit The Mousetrap. Directed by Artistic Director Lynne Collins, the production will run from September 5–October 12, 2025, in the Main Stage Theatre. The production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey, with Intermountain Health serving as the 2025–2026 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor.

“No one crafts a mystery like the great Agatha Christie, and The Mousetrap is one of her finest creations,” said director Lynne Collins. “It has all of the brilliant plot twists, red herrings, and engaging characters that have allowed her to remain the Queen of Crime for more than a century.”

The Arvada Center’s 2014 staging of The Mousetrap remains the highest-attended production in the history of its Black Box Theatre. This new production will move to the Main Stage Theatre, bringing Christie’s iconic thriller to even larger audiences. The cast includes Annie Barbour, Rodney Lizcano, Emma Messenger, and Gareth Saxe. Scenic design is by Brian Mallgrave, with costume design by Linda Morken.

Accessibility Performances

The Arvada Center will offer several accessible performances, including:

Sensory-Friendly Performance: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. (first all-ages Main Stage sensory-friendly show)

ASL-Interpreted Performances: September 18 at 7:30 p.m. and September 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Audio-Described Performances with Touch Tours: September 17 at 1:00 p.m. and September 24 at 1:00 p.m.

More details on accessibility offerings are available at the Arvada Center’s Accessibility webpage or through the box office at info@arvadacenter.org / 720-898-7200.

Tickets

Tickets start at $58. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the production page: arvadacenter.org/events/the-mousetrap.