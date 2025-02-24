Ari Shaffir to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ari Shaffir will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on February 26, 27, 28, and March 1st. Ari Shaffir is an American standup comedian. In addition to his numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, he is best known for his last special, Jew, which has garnered over 7 million views and was written up in The NY Times in its list of best specials of the year. You might also know Ari from the storytelling show he created and hosted on Comedy Central called This Is Not Happening.

Ari also has a Netflix special called Double Negative and a Comedy Central special called Paid Regular. Ari Shaffir has also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, Are You Garbage, Your Mom's House, 2 Bears 1 Cave, This Past Weekend, Flagrant, TigerBelly, and many more. These appearances have made him a favorite in the comedy podcast world. His new podcast, You Be Trippin is one of the biggest podcasts of the year and comes out every week wherever you watch or listen to podcasts. Ari is the reigning president of the Legion of Skanks podcast to which he has no affiliation. He placed first in the nonsteroid category of the legendary Sober October challenge, which he also destroyed shortly thereafter so he could found Protect Our Parks with Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Joe Rogan.

The deal is this is a dirty show. It's not completely offensive but absolutely some parts are offensive. So don't bring that one friend in your friend group who makes that “tsk” noise a lot. Just tell them you're doing something else, or your grandmother died, or your grandmother killed somebody and you gotta be a character witness. Whatever. Just don't bring them. But everybody else can for sure come. Ari puts on a hilarious show every year and he brings amazing openers. So, it's just a funny night of legit mainstream standup and you're going to have a great time every time.

