Almost Adults Continues LGBTQ+ Short Play Series On Zoom

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs.

These events will be livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre. You can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83585216848. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike. The next event on July 26 at 4:00 PM MT will feature the following:

Starry, Starry Night by Brian Leahy Doyle

Directed by Bradd Howard

With Guy Dunphy and Abram Klaassen

Inspired by the Don McLean song, two teenagers on a camping trip use astronomy as a way to say goodbye to each other before their lives are about to change.

Egg Nog by Erik Gernand

Directed by Duchess Dale

With Guy Dunphy and B.J. Stokey

A coming-out story between mother and son that yields unexpected results.

Keeping Secrets by Rich Rubin

Directed by Aaron Leventman

With Niko'a Salas and Mark Westberg

Two brothers at the height of the AIDS crisis are forced to come to terms with the epidemic.

