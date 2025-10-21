Actors’ Equity Association Authorizes Strike At Casa Bonita In Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association has voted unanimously to authorize a strike at Casa Bonita, the Denver-area restaurant and entertainment venue owned by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The authorization gives Equity’s lead negotiator discretion to call a strike if contract negotiations continue to stall.

Equity represents more than 51,000 professional performers and stage managers nationwide. The vote follows months of negotiations between the union and Casa Bonita management, which began in April 2025. Performers at the restaurant first unionized in November 2024, later reaffirming their commitment with a labor peace vote this past August.

“We are the reason guests leave smiling and telling stories about Casa Bonita... And yet, management continues to devalue the very people who make it all possible,” said lead diver Bethel Lindsley in a statement. “Without the entertainment team, Casa Bonita is just a giant pink building with Mexican Rainforest Café vibes. And if management doesn't begin to take our bargaining process seriously, they're going to see exactly what that feels like.”

Equity has accused Casa Bonita management of cutting more than 1,000 worker hours without bargaining, prompting the union to file an Unfair Labor Practices charge in September. According to Equity, management has since maintained an “unfair” wage proposal and has not addressed concerns around performer safety.

Casa Bonita, a longtime Denver institution known for its themed dining and live entertainment, reopened last year following a $40 million renovation funded by Parker and Stone. The venue’s workforce has rapidly organized across departments: IATSE has unionized arcade workers and crew, and a union election for more than 150 front-of-house employees is expected once the federal government shutdown concludes.

Founded in 1913, Actors’ Equity Association advocates for fair wages, safe working conditions, and benefits for professional actors and stage managers across the United States. More information is available at actorsequity.org.