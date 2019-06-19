A Regional Premiere! Vintage Theatre Presents EMMA In Aurora

Vintage Theatre presents "Emma" July 12 through August 18 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Witty, intelligent, beautiful, rich, entitled, and spoiled, Emma Woodhouse loves to be a matchmaker, though she has vowed to never marry herself. She has just found her newest "project" -- a sweet, but modest girl named Harriet Smith. Vivacious Emma is determined to find Harriet an impressive suitor, but as she becomes entangled in the romantic lives of her friends and acquaintances, she unwittingly commits the worst mistake a matchmaker can do by falling in love herself!

The cast includes Sara Risner (Emma), Stephen Krusoe (Mr. Knightley), Eric Carlson (Frank Churchill), Emily Gerhard (Jane Fairfax), Bethany Luhrs (Harriet), Wade Livingston (Mr. Woodhouse), David Novinger (Mr. Weston), Colleen Lee (Mrs. Weston) Cole Henson (Mr. Martin), Damon Guerrasio (Mr. Elton), Victoria Pace (Mrs. Elton), Christine Kahane (Miss Bates), Chip Winn Wells (Mrs. Bates) and Lyndsay Krausa (Isabella).

Rachel Atkins is a Seattle-based playwright and teaching artist. She is the scriptwriter for Living Voices, the educational theatre partner of Theatreworks USA, with whom she has 12 different multi-media shows in ongoing touring repertory, all focusing on issues of history and social justice, and seen by over 3 million audience members throughout the US and Canada. Her full-length plays include Black Like Us, Treadwell Gold, Baalzebub and Frankenstein's Mary Shelley, an updated revision of William Wycherley's The Country Wife and literary adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca.





