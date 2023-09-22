YOU PROBABLY HAD TO BE THERE Comes to Det KGL Teater This Month

Performances run 22 September - 1 November.

Sep. 22, 2023

You Probably Had to Be There comes to Det KGL Teater this month. Performances run 22 September - 1 November.

Thomas Korsgaard’s heart-wrenching, yet hilarious bestseller – adapted for the stage.

Tue, a 17-year-old who has suffered a rough upbringing, has relocated himself from the provinces to Copenhagen. He has yet again been given notice as a tenant and is thus once again homeless. He struggles along, grappling with life, while trying to become a writer. Tue is rootless and has never had a true home. 

Attempting to get a roof over his head, he sleeps on the couch of a female friend and her mother, an award-winning architect. In his search for a place to feel at home, he goes way over the line for what can be expected of a guest. 

You Probably Had to Be There is a play about being a guest in the world, about homelessness, rootlessness and about social inequity and poverty in the welfare state of Denmark. The play is an independent story based on the third volume of Thomas Korsgaard’s critically acclaimed trilogy about the boy Tue, which also consisted of the titles Were Someone to Drop By and One Day We’ll Laugh About It.

You Probably Had to Be There received the Golden Laurels in 2021. 

You Probably Had to Be There is performed in Danish.




