Denmark has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Denmark.

The Danish National School of Performing Arts

The Danish National School of Performing Arts is an artistic educational institution governed by the Danish Ministry of Culture. The school provides a modern artistic learning environment that nurtures new modes of thinking, artistic expressions, and social engagement.

With higher education at bachelor, master, and diploma level on campuses in Aarhus, Fredericia, Odense, and Copenhagen, the school educates pioneering artists who hold solid practical and theoretical knowledge about their own subject matter and a critical awareness of the role of art in society.

Through research and the development of new works of art, knowledge, and methods covering a broad spectrum of disciplines within performing arts, the school's faculty and students develop its subject areas and make an impact on art and cultural life, nationally and internationally.

The Commedia School

Because the performing arts have always been precarious business and even more so today because of the global economic situation, it is vital that performers are able to create their own shows rather than depend on auditions to find work. The training of creative performers at The Commedia School gives graduates a big advantage because of the emphasis on producing new material each week. Graduates of The Commedia School not only create their own shows, but also create new work situations for performers outside the normal venues. The Commedia School develops the skills and confidence that will allow the graduates to develop as independent artists, make their own opportunities and help broaden the theatre ecology.

The Commedia School encourages students to become engaged with social change issues in their own countries and in Denmark. Every class travels at least once internationally and in 2017 to Cairo for a two weeks residency. Graduates are often found working in centers for refugees of natural disasters or war, or in other impoverished areas.

The Commedia School is truly international. Graduates have come from 35 different nations on all continents. That means anyone graduating from The Commedia School joins a truly global community of performers with connections around the world.

