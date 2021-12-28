MUSIC SCHOOL DAYS IN TIVOLI Comes to the Gardens in May

Are you into funk, classical music or tango? Whatever your preference, you'll find something to delight your ears on Saturday 7 May and Sunday 8 May, as Tivoli opens its doors for Denmark's only nationwide event for talented music school students - a weekend filled with music, showcasing music schools from all over the country.

The music students will have the special experience of performing for large audiences, either on Tivoli's existing stages or on one of the specially built platforms.

Around 230 ensembles encompassing over 5,000 members will appear on 14 different stages, from the Open Air Stage and the Pantomime Theatre to stages that have been built specially for the occasion.

All music genres will be represented, and visitors can look forward to an exciting, diverse programme. Concerts will take place in unique locations around Tivoli: for example, marimba ensembles on "Den GrÃ¸nne Scene, big bands on the Open Air Stage, and much, much more.

Learn more at https://www.tivoligardens.com/en/kultur-og-program/program/2022/musikskoledageitivoli2022.