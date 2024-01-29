GIANT STEPS Comes to Det KGL. Teater in March

Giant Steps presents works by three of ballet history’s greatest choreographers, who share an entirely unique musicality and understanding of music.

Like few others, George Balanchine understood the art of creating choreography for the ballerina, and Serenade is his tribute to the woman in dance. The ballet premiered in 1935 and is considered the first neoclassical abstract ballet, although in this masterpiece bathed in midnight blue one senses an impassioned, melancholic undertow. Balanchine said that in his ballets you should be able to see the music and hear the dance. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score, Serenade fully lives up to his promise.

Finnish Jorma Elo is one of the most sought-after choreographers of our time. In an entirely new work created for the male dancers of the Royal Danish Ballet, he conveys the landscape of his homeland as represented by the sculptured bodies of the dancers. Sibelius’ 4th Symphony is a wholly abstract ballet characterised by Elo’s intense step vernacular and frenetic tempo.

Etudes is Harald Lander’s declaration of love for pure, classical dance and one of the greatest works in ballet history. It builds on classical ballet training, beginning with the five positions and concluding with a flying finale. Etudes is a timeless ballet about beauty and aesthetics as well as the joy and excitement of dancing.