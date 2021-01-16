Det KGL. Teater Presents TWO LIONS AND A CASTLE

Det KGL. Teater will present Two Lions And A Castle. Performances run at the Opera House from 3/6 to 6/6 2021.

The piece will be the first full-evening work in Denmark from the Israeli choreographer Roy Assaf, although audiences had the opportunity to see his piece 'The Hill' in Copenhagen Summer Dance of 2019. Roy Assaf's works often take a starting point from our human relationships, our closeness, and our inner battles. Their physical expression is always interesting and results in both a unique and a highly complex movement vocabulary. The works' memorable composition and strong physicality, combined with a deep empathy, have made Roy Assaf one of Israel's most successful choreographers. Roy Assaf describes dance as a 'filter' for his own inner world. It provides insight into our shared existence that often resonates with us in a gripping way.

Choreography: Roy Assaf

Choreographic Assistance: Ariel Freedman

Lights: Raphael Frisenvænge Solholm

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/two-lions-and-a-castle?section=top.