Det KGL. Teater Presents SHUFFLE PLAY

Shuffle Play is a choreographic and spatial installation that reflects the world we live in, in a new way; through the colourful landscape of pop-music. The sound of the leaves rattling in the wind is replaced by a quiet Britney Spears, and the fog from the field is replaced by a lazy Justin Bieber from the stage's rig.

Repeated words create a rhythm and an atmosphere:

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum, That yummy, yum, That yummy, yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy, yum, That yummy, yum, That yummy, yummy, Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe, Any night, any day

In this merged constellation, the dancers move in and out of a symbiosis of sound and scenography and you, the audience.

The artistic team of scenographer Kaja Haven, light designer Mårten Axelsson and chorographer Hilde I.

Sandvold, have been invited by Corpus to create a piece inspired by the element of pop music and the concept of chance.

They are working with the idea, that pop-music is created through a series of coincidences, and that pop music and pop culture are a reflection of the time we live in. As people and as social beings we are also a reflection of each other. We are inspired by each other, and we borrow and steal ideas form each other. Based on these reflections, the artistic team will create a piece that is shaped by everyone in contact with the performance. A piece that invites the audiences to re-consider their surroundings, and to look at our norms, expressions, and everything that affects us with open and curious eyes.

Shuffle Play is a performance with its own logic. A living organism, that exists outside of our control, and that surprises both the audiences and the performers, through shared and shifting experiences of ownership, relations and control.

Each night, we will create a unique piece, together with the audiences, that can never be repeated.

