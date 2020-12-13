Det KGL. Teater Presents HOBBITTEN

Due to COVID-19, The Hobbit in Ulvedalene has been postponed and will now premiere on May 21, 2021.

In the summer of 2021, Ulvedalene will be transformed into Tolkien's magical world Middle Earth, filled with hobbits, an evil dragon, enormous trolls, elves and lots of family-friendly action.



The Hobbit is one of the greatest and most beloved tales of all time. Soon, the entire family can experience the story of the humble hobbit Bilbo Baggins, who suddenly finds himself in the middle of a dramatic battle between good and evil. A battle in which danger lurks around every corner and dark powers threaten to destroy the entire world.

The audience will experience the biggest theatrical show in Northern Europe with impressive scenography, horses, risky stunts, surprising special effects and much more that cannot yet be revealed - and it will all take place in the open air.

The hobbit Bilbo Baggins lives a simple life in his little hobbit-hole in a remote corner of Middle Earth until the wizard Gandalf arrives one day and invites Bilbo on an unexpected journey. Together with the warrior Thorin Oakenshield and his fellow dwarves, they set off towards the Lonely Mountain to recover the tressure that is burried undeneath it. On their quest, Bilbo must prove his worth and fight mysterious evil powers and defeat the dragon Smaug. Somehow, Bilbo also manages to find a magical, compelling ring that is tied to the destiny of Middle Earth.

Recommended from 6 years of age.

Performed in Danish without translation.

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien is adapted for the stage by Glyn Robbins. The play is being presented by permission and under licence for Middle-earth Enterprises by The Saul Zaentz Company. All rights reserved.

Theatrical publisher: Nordiska ApS - København

Please be aware that photography and video recordings during the show are not allowed.

Learn more here.