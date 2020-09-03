A firm favourite with audiences, Come Fly Away is a dancing declaration of love and a tribute to the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra.

Come Fly Away comes to the Old Stage 5 September - 2 October 2020.

Frank Sinatra's velvet tones, Twyla Tharp's razor-sharp steps and Chris Minh Doky's jazz orchestra. The ballet season is kicking off in grand show style with more Come Fly Away.

A firm favourite with audiences, Come Fly Away is a dancing declaration of love and a tribute to the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra. The Royal Danish Ballet has discarded its pointe shoes and gone to town with energy and eroticism. The girls have set their hair and pulled on their short skirts and high stilettos, and the guys are old school types who refuse to take any more nonsense.

The show is based on famous Sinatra evergreens such as Luck Be a Lady, Summer Wind, Fly Me to the Moon, Witchcraft, That's Life, One for My Baby, My Way and New York, New York. The songs are accompanied by a big band of world-class jazz musicians led by the bassist Chris Minh Doky.

The choreography was created by Twyla Tharp - one of the USA's most acclaimed and diverse choreographers, who is skilled in both ballet and modern dance. With reckless elegance, sensuality, creativity and humour, she plays up to Sinatra's matchless crooning and swing style.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/come-fly-away/?section=top.

