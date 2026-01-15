Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Madalynn Martino - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sally Borghardt - ALICE BY HEART - The Everett Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Bob Gatchel - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Dominic Santos - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Wilmington Drama League



Best Ensemble

ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Gatchel - ALICE BY HEART - The Everett Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julie Lawrence - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

FORTY YEARS KINGS - Wilmington Drama League



Best Performer In A Musical

Joshua Townsend - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Leslie Green Shapiro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Everett Theatre



Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Wilmington Drama League



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Keenan - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ava Taylor - ALICE BY HEART - The Everett Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Maria Glockner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Everett Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Wilmington Drama League

