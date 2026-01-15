Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Madalynn Martino - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sally Borghardt - ALICE BY HEART - The Everett Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Bob Gatchel - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Dominic Santos - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Wilmington Drama League
Best Ensemble
ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Gatchel - ALICE BY HEART - The Everett Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julie Lawrence - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best Musical
ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
FORTY YEARS KINGS - Wilmington Drama League
Best Performer In A Musical
Joshua Townsend - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Leslie Green Shapiro - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Everett Theatre
Best Play
ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Wilmington Drama League
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Keenan - ALICE BY HEART - Everett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ava Taylor - ALICE BY HEART - The Everett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maria Glockner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Everett Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Wilmington Drama League
