WXPN Welcomes David Bromberg Quintet For a 75th Birthday Livestream

The concert takes place Saturday, September 19, 2020.

In its first ticketed livestream production, Arden Concert Gild presents an evening with David Bromberg live from Arden Gild Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2020 - the night of his 75th birthday.



The show marks the first time David and his band - Mark Cosgrove (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josh Kanusky (drums, vocals) and Suavek Zanisienko (bass, vocals) - will perform onstage in six months. This also marks their first performance since the release of the critically acclaimed "Big Road" in April.



There will be no audience in attendance - the band and producers are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. While special guests will not be appearing in person, the stream will feature video messages from many of David's friends and collaborators.



In addition to standard tickets, a VIP option will offer access to view an exclusive long-form video interview with David and a special guest (to be announced soon).



The historic Arden Gild Hall dates back to 1850, and has been used for performances and gatherings of all kinds since 1910. Artists ranging from Leadbelly and Pete Seeger to Lisa Loeb and Richard Thompson have graced the Hall's stage. In response to the pandemic, a multi-camera livestream system has been installed at the venue with hopes of bringing its renowned listening-room atmosphere to virtual audiences around the world. The livestreams will be produced in partnership with Electro Sound Systems and Planet Ten.



David Bromberg has been a force in American music since the late 1960's. As an accompanist to Jerry Jeff Walker, Bromberg caught the ear of Bob Dylan, eventually backing Dylan on albums including Self-Portrait and New Morning. Before long, Bromberg was everywhere: in recording sessions with John Prine, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson and Carly Simon, writing with George Harrison and playing festivals around the world, including the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival where Bromberg tamed a raucous crowd of 400,000, gaining four encores and a record contract with Columbia Records.



Bromberg's recordings for Columbia and Fantasy Records revealed him as something of a musical cuisinart - into the funnel went blues, country, bluegrass, rock and roll, R&B, Irish fiddle tunes, Dixieland jazz and gospel. The music that resulted was a new category: Americana, though the genre remained unnamed for decades. After a decade of non-stop touring and recording, at the peak of his career, Bromberg abruptly dropped out of the music scene, relocating to Chicago to learn the intricacies of violin building and identification.



A later move to Wilmington, Delaware prompted a return to performing for Bromberg who released the Grammy nominated "Try Me One More Time" in 2006. Fourteen years and four albums later, David is still on a roll. His 2020 Compass Records album, "Big Road," stayed in the top ten on the Billboard Blues Chart for two months and top fifteen on the Americana Music Association Album charts.

