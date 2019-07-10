Second Street Players Presents HAPPY DAYS, A NEW MUSICAL

Second Street Players will bring Happy Days, A New Musical to its Riverfront Theater stage this summer for a rockin' and rollin' good time. Based on the hit television series, the show will run for two weekends in July. With amazing music from Oscar-winner Paul Williams and a book by the TV series' original creator Garry Marshall, Happy Days, A New Musical is sure to be fun for all. The production is directed by Josh Gross and co-directed by Laura Howard.

Happy Days, A New Musical reintroduces one of America's best loved families, the Cunninghams, along with Potsie, Ralph Malph and the unforgettable "king of cool" Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli to a whole new generation of kids and parents. Some faces familiar to Second Street Players' audiences join the cast including Jose Bernard as Fonzie, Eryk Bluto as Richie Cunningham, John Zinzi as Howard Cunningham and Sydney Gross as Joanie Cunningham. The show also features several cast members new to Second Street Players, but not new to performing, including Sue Gerdes as Marion Cunningham and Abigail Pardocchi as Pinky Tuscadero.

Show dates are July 19, 20, 21 and 26, 27, 28 at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street, in downtown Milford. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday shows begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, with a $1 discount offered to seniors and students for Sunday matinees. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling 800-838-3006.





