Second Street Players Bring THE SECRET GARDEN to Milford 

Second Street Players is excited to present their 2025 summer musical, the Tony-award winning The Secret Garden. With a heartwarming story and beautiful, soaring ballads, The Secret Garden is a musical treat for young and old alike. Directed by David Button and John H. Hulse with music direction by Gail Betton Kelso, The Secret Garden will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE. Show dates are scheduled for the weekends of July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $30 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members.

After the sudden death of her parents, ten-year-old Mary Lennox (played by Scarlett Gleason of Milford) is sent to live with an uncle whom she's never met. Mourning the loss of his own true love, Uncle Archibald (John H. Hulse of Rehoboth Beach) is distant and strange. Cold, bleak Misselthwaite Manor, haunted by spirits and secrets of the past, is no place for a little girl. Strong-willed and brave-hearted, Mary finds solace in a locked-up, hidden garden, and with it, a path to rebirth, proving that hope can bloom from the darkest of places.

The Secret Garden was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 1991, winning three for Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical and Best Scenic Design. It also won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical, Outstanding Orchestrations and Outstanding Set Design. The Secret Garden, with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, is based on the novel of the same title by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

